ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the heat and humidity ramp up across the Stateline, Meteorologist Savanna Brito has what you need to know to stay safe this summer, especially if you must work long hours outdoors every day.

Heat can be very dangerous, and you should avoid being outside when temperatures surge. For some, working in the heat is unavoidable.

But some jobs prepare their employees for how to deal with the rising temps. “We have heat awareness training, they have morning meetings and stuff especially when we’re gonna be dealing with it. Same thing with cold, but heat. Making sure we have coolers, we have ice provided, making sure that we stay hydrated,” said Mike Brito, cable splicer for AT&T.

Brito has been working at AT&T for the last 33 years, the majority of which battling the weather elements every single day.

Brito remembers feeling the symptoms of heat exhaustion setting in: “Very humid, I think the heat index was over 100. And I was digging a pit for a trouble job and just all of a sudden started feeling a little dizzy, and I was drinking a lot of water, and I got to my truck really quick and just started not feeling right and realizing that I better take action now. With ice water I wet a towel and put it around my neck and relaxed for a while until I felt good again.”

Nurse Practitioner with OSF, Tracy Palmer, says it’s important to know the differences between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke and what to look out for not only for yourself but others.

“With heat exhaustion, you’ll feel profuse sweating, so you’ll be sweating a lot, you might be extremely thirsty, you’ll feel maybe some dizziness or some weakness, you can have nausea/vomiting, headache,” she said.

“One of the other key things is you can have muscle cramps. So that’s kind of the first sign with heat exhaustion. And then with heat stroke that is an absolute emergency, that’s a 911 call, get to the hospital, because your internal temperature is high, you’ll have a temperature of 103/104. You won’t have any sweating, you can also have neurological symptoms so like confusion, seizures, you can even be unconscious. Your breathing will be very rapid, and your heart rate can be very high,” she added.

Just like Brito did, there are several steps you can take to ensure you stay safe in the heat.

“You need to be drinking water at least, you can drink an electrolyte like Powerade or Gatorade as well. But just staying hydrated is one of the most important things. Taking breaks sitting in the shade where it’s cool. If you have any signs of any concerns that you need to take care of immediately,” Palmer says.

If the temperature gets too high, local cities will open cooling centers, or let people know where they can go to get out of the heat. “Cooling centers throughout the city, I know that we have those, take advantage of those. Don’t be afraid to go and get yourself cooled down so you can avoid the dangers of heat exhaustion or stroke,” she added.

Temperatures will be in the 90s this week, but heat index values could surge past 100 Thursday and Friday. If we have at least 3 days in the 90s, this will be the hottest stretch we’ve seen since June 2022.