Record-Breaking Heat:

Thursday marked the third day in a row where a daily record high was broken. Officially, the Rockford Airport climbed to 93-degrees, crushing the previous record high of 87° set back in 2011.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the earliest the Stateline has witnessed a 3-day stretch of 90°+ weather since records began in 1905. Now, there is some good news moving forward, especially if you’re tired of this grueling summer-like heat. We only have to deal with this heat and humidity for one more day as a slow-moving cold front will help filter in cooler weather pattern over the weekend and into next week.

T-Storm Chances Return:

Those heading out early Friday morning will feel a noticeable difference in humidity levels. With dew point temperatures sitting in the lower to mid 50s this morning, the air won’t feel as humid as it did the past couple of mornings.

Underneath a good amount of early-day sunshine, temperatures are expected to soar back to near 90° this afternoon. With that being said, it’s looking more than likely we’ll see a record high fall for the 4th consecutive day. As it stands this morning, the record high for May 13th is 88° which was set back in 1991. Shouldn’t take much for us to break that this afternoon.

Clouds are then expected to increase as the cold front approaches the region. Not too far behind will be the chance for a few thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. By mid-late afternoon., storms look to fire up around the Mississippi River, slowly pushing east with time. This is mainly why our western counties have been placed under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather while places near and east of Rockford are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

That’s because these storms will likely be weakening as they track eastward. If a storm were to become severe, the biggest concerns would be gusty winds and hail. A few thunderstorms may linger into the early hours of tonight, with skies remaining mostly cloudy into Saturday. It’s over the weekend that cooler air filters into the region, allowing highs to fall to seasonable levels.

Weekend Outlook:

The Stateline remains under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather for Saturday. Guidance shows another round of showers and thunderstorms sparking up along the front as it slides through. It’s areas along and east of I-39 that will have the best shot at organized activity.

Once the front is to our east, skies will turn partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs peaking near 80-degrees. Sunday starts off on a dry note, with the potential for a few showers arriving by the afternoon. However, the cooler air that filters in behind Saturday’s frontal passage will drop highs into the lower 70s for Sunday afternoon.