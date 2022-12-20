Short-Term Forecast:

With the weather remaining fairly quiet ahead of this week’s significant winter storm, this will give you plenty of time to prepare. Our Tuesday begins on a mostly cloudy to overcast note thanks to a cold front sliding through the western portion of the Great Lakes. This frontal boundary will have just enough low-level moisture and “oomph” with it to spark up a round of light snow. Other than a few slick spots, we can expect dry conditions to filter in behind the front, resulting in some clearing for the afternoon.

Skies are expected to cloud over after the midnight hour, paving the way for a mostly cloudy Wednesday. From what I gathered from guidance earlier this morning, precipitation chances doesn’t look to arrive until late Wednesday evening. So that gives you today and most of tomorrow to put together that emergency kit and get any shopping done.

Winter Storm Watch:

Our focus then turns towards the likelihood for a significant winter storm to impact the region Thursday into Friday, with dangerously cold Arctic air spilling in for Christmas weekend. If possible, alter any travel plans that you have as all forms of transportation will be severely impacted by what this significant storm system brings. To recap, a WINTER STORM WATCH was issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning late Wednesday night/Thursday morning, lasting through late Friday evening.

Timing It Out:

Forecast models show a developing area of low-pressure near the Texas/Oklahoma panhandles Thursday lifting into the southern Great Lakes by Friday morning. On it’s approach to the Stateline, snow will begin to develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with snow chances likely sticking around throughout the day. From Thursday evening onward, conditions will rapidly deteriorate as strong winds also slide into the mix.

It’s during this time when blizzard-like conditions will be possible, meaning winds blowing from the west will be able to gust as high as 55 mph. This would cause white-out conditions and make travel extremely dangerous to near impossible. That’s even if we end up with little snow.

Impacts:

Fun fact, you don’t need falling snow for blizzard-like conditions to develop. All you need is blowing snow, 1/4 mile visibility, 35+ mph sustained winds all happening for 3 hours or longer. If you are out traveling and end up getting stuck or stranded, the strong winds and dangerously cold air could be life-threatening. Power outages are also going to be a big possibility due to the winds and weighted tree branches from the snow. While the snow aims to come to an end sometime around mid-day Friday, continue to avoid being on the roads as blizzard-like conditions are more than likely going to continue.

Christmas Weekend Cold:

Ahead of this storm system, temperatures Thursday are expected to rise into the upper 20s, but then rapidly drop overnight once the low tracks into the Great Lakes. Expect temperatures Friday morning to be near the 0-degree mark, with wind chills values falling as low as -30 degrees! Wind chills as dangerously cold as this will unfortunately last through the holiday weekend. High temperatures will struggle to make it into the double-digits, and lows will fall below zero.

Winds will ease some on Christmas Day, but it’ll still remain extremely cold! Shifting back to the winter storm, remember to remain updated on the forecast. There is still some wiggle room for the forecast to change. But still, that alone shouldn’t stop you from taking the necessary precautions to keep you and you loved ones safe. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the week, so make sure to keep checking back! Whether that’s by watching us on TV, or by checking the latest on the First Warn Weather App!