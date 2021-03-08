Taste of Spring Monday as temperatures continue to warm

The high temperature in Rockford reached 61 degrees Monday afternoon. This was the first time our temperature has reached 60 degrees (or higher) since just before Christmas 2020. And while there were a couple local spots that broke the 60 degree mark most locations remained in the 50s, especially the areas that still have snow on the ground.

While our overall snow pack has really dwindle these last few days, there are still some locations that have a couple inches of snow on the ground. And despite the sunshine this afternoon, some of the sun’s energy was reflected back, not allowing temperatures to warm quite as much. Compare that to the 60s and 70s that were felt further south where all the snow has melted away.

The snow melt will continue Monday night as overnight lows are only expected to drop into the upper 30s. There could also be a little fog that develops thanks to winds turning light under high pressure. Temperatures will continue to warm the next couple of days with afternoon highs forecast to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! The warmth doesn’t last, though, as a cold front moves in Thursday afternoon. This will bring highs back down into the 40s by the end of the week and weekend.