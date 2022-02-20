Strong southwest Sunday afternoon brought temperatures into the low 50s for the second time this month, reaching 52 degrees in Rockford. The strong winds are beginning to subside some as we near sunset and will eventually shift to the northeast by Monday morning. That northeast shift is due to a cold front that will pass through around Midnight.

This cold front will become the focus for what could be a decent chance for wintry weather, mostly in the form of freezing rain, sleet and some snow, Monday night into Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has already been issued in anticipation for some ice accumulation across southern Wisconsin. That advisory will go into effect at 5pm Monday and last through 6pm Tuesday. Ice accumulations of a tenth to two tenths inch of ice, along with some snow, will make for difficult travel during that time. As of Sunday evening, the counties of Green, Rock and Walworth are the only ones with the advisory, but it is possible we may see that expanded into far northern Illinois some time Monday.

The cold front that passes through the Stateline Sunday night will stall just to the south of Rockford, shifting the surface winds around to the northeast Monday morning. But just a few thousand feet above the surface winds will still remain from the southwest pushing temperatures well above freezing. Surface temperatures on Monday are expected to rise above freezing by the afternoon, with most locations will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. As moisture continues to be pulled in from the south thanks to the strong winds aloft, drizzle and eventually light rain will develop late Monday afternoon and evening. This will lift up into the Stateline from the southwest. Most areas will start out as rain, but as temperatures begin to cool late Monday evening/night, freezing rain and sleet will be possible for areas near the Wisconsin/Illinois state line and further north. This is why those locations currently have the winter weather advisory.

For areas to the south of the state line, and mostly south of Highway 20, surface temperatures may remain a little above freezing which could hold on to the light rain slightly longer Monday evening. As low pressure moves in from the southwest Monday night/Tuesday morning, it’ll try to draw back north the cold front which may hold temperatures Tuesday – at least the first half of the day – just above freezing. But for areas that are along and north of the Highway 20 corridor, specifically for northern Winnebago and Boone counties, west to Freeport and Shannon, temperatures will be likely be border line close to freezing, supporting mostly freezing rain. There, along with locations in southern Wisconsin, hold a higher chance for ice accumulations of a tenth to perhaps two tenths of an inch.

Winds will also turn light for a time Tuesday with the low nearly overhead which may lead to some dense fog. Temperatures will also range quite a bit from north to south, where much of the region is in the low to mid 30s while just south of I-88/80 temperatures could very well be in the 40s and 50s!

As the low passes Tuesday afternoon and evening colder air will filter in behind helping to bring an end to any accumulating precipitation, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night.