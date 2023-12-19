Hopefully you didn’t have any issues with trash cans, or Christmas decor Monday as winds were rather blustery! In fact, Rockford saw it’s strongest wind gust in almost 6 months (June 24th).

Thankfully, winds that strong aren’t in the works for our Tuesday. However, the last of this brief cold snap will be felt as you head out the door!

Clear skies and light winds provided an ideal setup for radiational cooling to occur, leaving temperatures 15°-20° cooler than Monday morning.

Wind remain breezy, but this time will be blowing out of the south-southwest. That, along with partial sunshine will help afternoon highs peak in the low 30s. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Wednesday’s warmer start will provide a nice base for afternoon temperatures. Expect highs to peak in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

While this week’s warm-up is set to carry on into the holiday weekend, the dry weather does not.