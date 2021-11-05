Temperature rebound in store this week

Weather in the Midwest really can be likened to a roller coaster. Our September and October here in Rockford finished in the top-10 warmest on record of their respective months.

Both September and October finished in the top-10 warmest on record

Then, to start November, we had temperatures between 5-10 degrees below average. Friday, the 5th finished with a high temperature exactly average for this time of year. Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, we are going to see temperatures significantly above average. High temperatures for this time of year should be in the low 50s. But, over the next few days, we could see temperatures in the mid to even upper 60s, which would be around 15 degrees above average.

Temperatures started out cool in November, but we will see significantly warmer temperatures this week

We are going to be under a significant high pressure through the weekend and into next week, which will aid the temperatures being so warm. High pressure usually involves sunny skies and southerly winds, which are huge causes of warm temperatures. The dome of high pressure is usually not this strong for this time of year, which is why these forecast temperatures in the mid 60s are significantly above average. This won’t last long however, as we have another pattern change bringing cooler weather again coming before next weekend.