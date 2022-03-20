Sunday marked the official start to Spring, and Spring it definitely felt like following a rather gloomy and chilly Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Sunday warmed into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies, just a little over fifteen degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll see a few more clouds move in overnight with low temperatures only dipping to the low to mid 40s, above average once again.

A warm front lifting across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin early Monday will bring temperatures close to, if not at, 70 degrees during the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. A few light showers may be ongoing north of the warm front in Wisconsin, but locally skies are expected to remain dry. Southwest winds will increase, gusting 25-30 mph, during the afternoon. Clouds will also be on the increase as a rather large storm system approaches from the west Monday afternoon and evening, eventually spreading rain showers into the Stateline Monday night.

Temperatures won’t drop much Monday night as a southerly winds holds numbers in the upper 40s. Rain will likely be ongoing Tuesday morning as low pressure moves from the southern Plains into northern Missouri. A little bit of drier air Tuesday afternoon wrapping in ahead of the low will turn the steady rainfall to more scattered activity before picking back up again with the arrival of low pressure in west-central Illinois Tuesday night. Thunder may also be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially for locations southeast of the immediate Stateline.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday following a few heavier downpours from Tuesday night. Severe weather along the Gulf Coast Tuesday afternoon and evening may limit some of the moisture transport this far north, limiting the overall heavy rain threat locally, but scattered showers are expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday should be able to warm into the low 50s with a southeast wind, but then drop into the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday on the backside of the low as it moves over Lake Michigan. Colder air wrapping in could also allow for a few snowflakes, or even just snow showers, to occur during the first half of Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals throughout the week will likely range between a half an inch, up to an inch in some locations. The recent warm spells have taken much of the frost out of the ground, which should allow most of the rain to soak into the soil. There is still some frost located within the soil the further you travel in Wisconsin, but the scattered, several day rain event should limit any flooding concerns. Ponding water and excess runoff may occur in some locations. Temperatures could then remain below average, mid to upper 40s, into next weekend.