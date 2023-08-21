Temperatures Monday afternoon were a little more typical for what we feel mid-August with highs reaching the mid-80s. We’ll see a little more haze during the evening and overnight, filtering out some of the moonshine, as overnight lows dip into the low 60s.

A strong warm front centered across the Plains will begin to lift north and northeast during the day Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to climb, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon. Allow with the rise in temperatures will also be the rise in moisture, pushing the heat index into the low 100s in some locations. Heat index temperatures are likely to range between 95-105 degrees.

By Wednesday the warm front should be to our north, turning winds to the southwest and cranking up the heat. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid-90s, but with dew points warming into the upper 70s heat index values are likely to reach as high as 110-115 degrees.

A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect for: Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Boone, Green, and Rock counties lasting through Tuesday night. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will then go into effect Wednesday morning.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes into effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties and will run through Wednesday night, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH going into effect through Thursday.

There does remain a very small chance for an isolated storm or two, especially Thursday, as a cold front sweeps down Lake Michigan. If we see that push this far inland, it’ll temper some of the heat for the afternoon. If not, however, then we remain very hot, humid, and dry. Little relief will occur at night with overnight lows beginning Tuesday night only falling into the 70s. The combination of the hot and humid days and very warm nights – typically when we look for relief from the heat – will take an added toll on our bodies during this heat wave, especially those who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Here are the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.