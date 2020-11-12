Temperatures Briefly Warm Up Ahead of Tonight’s Cold Front

Don’t you just wish we can travel back in time to enjoy the 70s again? Following a remarkable 8 straight days with highs in the 70s,a strong cold front Tuesday night significantly dropped our highs into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. Despite the return of that November-like chill, the Stateline endured plenty of sunshine, as an area of high pressure expanded over the Midwest. With that same high pressure system tracking to the south of the Stateline, the atmosphere remains dry for Thursday. Thanks to a light breeze out of the southwest, above average temperatures make a brief comeback as well.

Similar to Wednesday morning, temperatures overnight fell into the low to mid 30s. The only difference this morning was our wind chill values. Being that our surface winds were blowing out of the south and southwest, wind chills were closer to the 30 degree mark throughout the morning. Although that’s a slight improvement from Wednesday morning, I’d still have that heavier jacket or hoodie on before stepping out the door. A little cloud cover did make an appearance right before sunrise, but already skies have mostly cleared out as of this writing, leading to plenty of sunshine for the beginning of our Thursday.

Sunshine looks to dominate our skies for much of our Thursday afternoon. That, along with a southwest breeze, will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s.Wind chills this time around won’t be an issue if you have any outdoors plans scheduled for today. Cloud cover will become more frequent shortly after sunset, as a cold front approaches the region. This cold front, although very moisture starved, may bring us an isolated shower or two as we jump into the overnight hours.

Hi-res models show this cold front sliding through around the midnight hour. Ahead of it, a stray shower or two is possible between 8PM-midnight. During that time, temperatures will be sinking down towards the freezing mark. This could result in a few wet snowflakes mixing in with any shower activity that forms. Regardless of what results from tonight’s activity, it won’t bring any impacts to the morning commute on Friday. However, behind this cold front, another shot of cold air filters in, bringing temperatures into the mid-upper 20s by daybreak Friday morning. Although Friday features more sunshine, the injection of cooler air will only allow highs to top out in the low 40s. So, you might want to either enjoy a nice cozy day indoors with the heat on, or dress warmly if your going to be outside.