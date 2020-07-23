Temperatures Climb Back Near 90 Degrees by the Weekend, First Time in Almost Two Weeks

Thursday, July 9th was the last time the temperature reached 90 degrees, or higher, in Rockford. Since then temperatures have stayed in the 80s, but the heat index at times has climbed over 100 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to climb heading into the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid and upper 80s Friday, close to 90 degrees Saturday and likely in the low 90s Sunday – depending on cloud cover. So far this summer season there have been 15 days where the high temperature has reached 90 degrees, or above. Seven days in June and eight days in July. Those eight days coming within the first week and a half of the month.

In any given year, we average about 15 days where the high temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher between the months of May and October. The earliest the mercury has reached 90 degrees was back on April 10th, 1930, when the high topped 93 degrees that afternoon. The latest date the temperature reached 90 degrees was back on September 1st, 2008, when the high reached 90 degrees.