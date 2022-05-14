We set a number of records over the last few days with the summer-like heat from this past week. Not only did we set individual daily records for 4 days in a row, we also reached 90° on 4 consecutive days, the earliest this has ever happened on record.

Here are some more stats from NWS Chicago regarding the heat today:

#Rockford's high temperature of 92°F today breaks the previous record for May 13, which was 88°F set in 1940. This is also the 4th consecutive 90 degree day, which is earliest on record. Previously, the earliest 4+ day streak of 90s was 5-17 to 5-21 back in 1934. #ILWX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 13, 2022

With all this heat and warmth, we were due for a big change in a powerful way. Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through Friday evening and that brought our temperatures down quite a bit. Temperatures continue to fall into the 60s behind that front, and we will hold onto a chance for some showers and storms through the night.

Tomorrow, our temperatures return to the 80s, but only the 80s. This will feel much more comfortable than the last few days, as dew points only top out in the 50s, much better than the 70s from a few days ago. We hold onto a few chances for showers and storms early in the day before sunshine returns for the afternoon, and then a few late showers/storms are possible, primarily East of I-39.

After tomorrow, temperatures return close to normal for this time of year as the upper level pattern becomes more evened out. Our high temperatures bounce back and forth between the 60s and 70s through most of next weel.

Our next chance for widespread rain comes on Sunday, when a low pressure system brings cooler conditions and rain chances with it.

This 7-Day forecast looks much more tolerable compared to the last few of them. No more 90s, and only one more day of summer-like heat before we return much closer to where we should be for this time of year.

