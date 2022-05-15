Sunday Temperatures will be closer to a seasonal level, compared to what we saw during the work week and start of our weekend. The near normal temperatures will stick with us the next few days. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

We remain under a mostly cloudy sky early Sunday morning, but we will see some breaks in the clouds during the late morning/early afternoon. Clouds will pick up again ahead of the light rain in the forecast later today, but then decrease again overnight which will allow temperatures to cool off much more than they have the last several nights.

The Storm Prediction Center is targeting areas to our south for the best chances of severe weather. We will not have to worry about any strong to severe storms across the Stateline. However, there will be a few isolated showers late afternoon/early evening and then move out by the evening hours. We only look to pick up about 0.05-0.15” of rain, so not a whole lot between about 3-7pm. Most places should not see anything really besides a few sprinkles. Overall, the heaviest rain looks to stay well to our south. Better chances for widespread showers will come later into the work week.

Winds Sunday will be between 5-15mph. Gusts will pick up a little bit later today, but overall they won’t be as strong out there compared to other days this past week.