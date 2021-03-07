Rain chances increase midweek as temperatures continue to climb

We added a little more cloud cover to the skies Sunday, but high temperatures were also a few degrees warmer – for most – than what they were Saturday. That’s all thanks to a strong breeze from the south that continued for much of the day. Officially the high temperature for Rockford was 51 degrees, eight degrees above normal. Temperatures Sunday night won’t dip too far below the mid 30s as southerly winds and a passing warm front keep the mild temperatures around. The warmer start to Monday will also be a springboard for highs climbing to the mid/upper 50s, with a few locations likely reaching 60 degrees during the afternoon.

A pattern change this week will allow for a rather strong southwest wind to take across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes, bringing 50s, 60s and 70s to parts of the region. Record high temperatures may still hold for Rockford, but record warm low temperatures could be in jeopardy for both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Overnight lows are currently forecast to be in the 40s and 50s.

The added warmth, however, will also come with an increased risk for rainfall by the middle of the week, as dew points Sunday afternoon warmed into the low 30s. Dew point temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday could soar into the 50s – which is extremely high for this time of year.

A warm front lifting through the Stateline Sunday night will slowly sink south across northern Illinois late in the day Monday as a bubble of high pressure develops over Wisconsin. That front will then lift back north Monday night, increasing cloud cover, but skies are likely to remain dry heading into Tuesday morning. Late in the day Tuesday we could see our first chance for a passing shower as a weak wave passes through, but a slightly higher chance for a few rain showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Despite the added cloud cover and rain chances on Wednesday, temperatures are still forecast to warm into the low 60s.

A break in some of the rain is likely during the afternoon Wednesday before picking back up Wednesday evening and night as a cold front moves closer. Heavier rain showers with a small chance for a rumble of thunder, or two, will be possible Wednesday night. Following the cold front Thursday morning temperatures will be slow to cool as there isn’t a big push, initially, of cold air or winds aloft to push to the front south. This will lead to scattered showers lasting into Thursday morning before coming to an end Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals across the Stateline could range from a quarter of an inch to half an inch in southern Wisconsin, to half an inch up to an inch in northern Illinois.