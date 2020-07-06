Temperatures Continue to Soar, Humidity on the Rise Towards Midweek

Good morning everyone! I hope you all enjoyed your 4th of July weekend. It was definitely a hot one across the Stateline as high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climbed into the low 90s.

In fact, temperatures since the beginning of July have registered in the upper 80s and low 90s, making for the 10th hottest start to the month on record at the Rockford International Airport. As we look at the forecast for the work week ahead, more of the same is in store for the Stateline, with an uptick in humidity by midweek.

Today is basically going to be a carbon copy of what we saw over the holiday weekend, with temperatures quickly climbing back into the low 90s for highs. And thanks to a light southwesterly wind, you’ll also notice a slight uptick in humidity this afternoon. Dew points are expected to sit in the mid to upper 60s, making it feel slightly more uncomfortable. But the question remains, will this early-July heat and humidity lead to any storm or shower chances later today. There’s a slim chance but its possible we could see a pop-up shower or t-storm between 3PM and sunset. Otherwise, we’ll stay dry into the overnight hours. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will start out similar to today, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure to the southwest, and light southwest surface flow will help raise dew points by Wednesday and Thursday into the low 70s. This along with highs in the low 90s will make for heat index values close to the 100° mark. Yikes. A big no thanks for me. These hot summer days do come with rain chances which could bring some relief from this heat. But that doesn’t mean everyone will see a thunderstorms as chances remain very isolated, with the best chance to see some Tuesday afternoon, and Thursday afternoon. During this time frame, it’s going to be very important to practice heat safety for not only yourself, but for your family as well.

Including your pets. Remember, pets are family too. It’s never okay to leave them outside in dangerous heat like this, or locked inside a vehicle. When you are taking them out for a walk, just be mindful of their paws. With air temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, that can translate to a pavement temperature of 145° to 155°. Keep them on grassy surfaces, and make sure they have plenty of water to drink when you get home.