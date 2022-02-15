Breezy Afternoon:

Improvements in the temperature department were felt on Valentine’s Day as highs came in 10°-15° warmer than on Sunday. It’s more than likely we’ll see another 10° jump in temperatures today as a gusty wind out of the southeast takes over.

Winds by this afternoon are expected to range from 20-25 mph, allowing temperatures to quickly warm into the mid to upper 30s. While a few peeks of sunshine cannot be ruled out from time to time, skies remain mostly cloudy into the overnight hours. As winds continue to pick up, temperatures will briefly drop into the mid 30s before slowly climbing into the low 40s by Wednesday morning.

Windy, Rainy Wednesday:

Wednesday starts off dry but windy. Winds this time around will be out of the south-southwest, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. This gusty wind will help pull in a vast amount of moisture ahead of a surging cold front, bringing rain chances into the mix as early as mid-morning.

Overall, it looks like much of what falls during the day with be light, with chances continuing into the evening commute. Despite Wednesday’s cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 40s, with a spot or two landing in the low 50s. A potent cold front is then scheduled to slide on through late Wednesday evening, allowing temperatures to plunge. As temperatures cool, we’ll see our rain chances changeover to a wintry mix, then to snow by Thursday morning. The two aspects of the forecast that remain uncertain is the track of the storm, and where the heaviest snow will fall.

Thursday’s Snow Potential:

For instance, the GFS (American) model continues to show the Stateline being the “bullseye” or area where the heaviest snow will fall. However, the Euro (European) model showcases a much different scenario, displacing the heavies totals south of I-80, mainly across central portion of the state. A similar scenario to what we saw with the last winter storm that passed through.

At this point in the forecast, it’s best to know that impacts from this winter storm are still highly likely. When it comes to the intensity of the snow and accumulations, stay up-to-date with the forecast as details will continue to emerge over the next 24 to 36 hours. After this potent system shifts to our east, another disturbance slides in late Friday, bringing a chance for a passing flurry or two. Other than that, we remain quiet into the weekend.