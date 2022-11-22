Tuesday afternoon temperatures once again trended a few degrees warmer than the day before by topping out in the mid 40s in most areas. We had lots of sunshine again which helped boost temperatures especially with the southwest wind flow.

Tuesday night we will sit under mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s, which is right where we should be. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph. Wednesday temperatures will continue the warming trend with sunshine continuing. Temperatures will be right near the 50-degree mark. Winds will gust to around 10-15 mph Wednesday afternoon.

We will continue to be dry until Thanksgiving. Rain chances return Thursday, however most of the heavy rain should fall south/southeast of the Stateline. Isolated showers develop by about mid to late morning and will continue through the evening. Only a tenth of rain can be expected but may cause visibility issues and delays with traveling due to the holiday so be sure to plan accordingly with showers in the forecast. At least temperatures will be warm near 50 degrees so any precipitation will fall as rain.

The next chance of rain after the holiday will come later in the day on Saturday. Over the weekend with our next cold front, this looks to be the better chance of widespread rain compared to what we will see on Thanksgiving.

On Black Friday there is a chance of a few isolated showers mainly very early in the morning as shoppers head out. Temperatures will still stay a few degrees above normal Friday and even for the weekend following Thanksgiving. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s.

Comparing our temperatures over the next few days to where we should be, we are actually flipping back to a slightly warmer temperature pattern compared to what we have seen lately. We started the month off very warm, up until Mid-November temperatures were warm, once we hit the 12th of the month, we transitioned to well below average temperatures. We are finally seeing temperatures come up though now to end the month off.