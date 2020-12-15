Temperatures fall in the teens Tuesday morning, despite increasing cloud cover

Monday started off with sunshine but the cloud cover was quick to move in during the afternoon and evening. Despite high pressure moving in locally, cloud cover will continue to increase through the night leading to a mostly cloudy sky for southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Tuesday morning.

Even though clouds are on the increase temperatures are still forecast to drop into the teens, with Rockford’s low forecast to dip to 16 degrees Tuesday morning. As high pressure builds in from the north late Monday evening, it’ll pull down a very dry air mass with dew points in the single digits. The cloud cover overnight isn’t expected to be overly thick, more high cirrus clouds, which will allow enough warm air to escape into space, cooling temperatures. Winds will remain light, though, so that will help a little with the wind chill by morning.

The increase in cloud cover is a result of an area of low pressure strengthening over the Southwest. This low will lift east and northeast, but remain south of the Stateline. Despite the more southerly track, clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also possible that a few flurries may also fly late Tuesday night and during the afternoon Wednesday. The cloud cover will keep temperatures similar to Monday’s highs in the upper 20s, to right around 30 degrees. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s – more seasonable for mid-December.