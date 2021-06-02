Temperatures go up as our rain chances go down this weekend

The hope for any rain was quick to fade away leaving skies partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon. As a result, temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, officially reaching 83 degrees in Rockford.

Skies will remain dry through the overnight with lows dipping into the low to mid 50s. With plenty of sunshine expected once again Thursday high temperatures will be quick to climb back into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the West Coast will begin to move east Friday, moving directly overhead for the weekend. This will not only push the more active storm track to the north across southern Canada, but it will also help temperatures to warm into the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees, both Saturday and Sunday. The forecast high for Saturday currently sits at 90 degrees and 91 degrees for Sunday.

Those 90s could very well extend into next week, depending on any cloud cover or rain chances. Rain chances leading up to the weekend will remain very low, outside of any isolated activity that may develop with the heating of the day.

Areas that need the rain will once again be left high and dry as most of the more significant rain falls outside of the drought stricken areas, the Stateline included. As moisture increases, however, towards the middle part of next week we may begin to see a slightly increased chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The earliest we could see those would be next Monday, but most likely not until the middle to end of next week.