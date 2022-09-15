Just Around the Corner:

When the clock strikes 8:03PM this evening, we will be exactly a week away from the time the Autumn equinox is set to occur. Normally, average high temperatures leading up to the beginning of the fall season are steadily dropping into the low 70s. However, it looks like mother nature has other plans as a mild weather pattern remains in place ahead of the seasonal transition.

Dry, But Mild:

In a similar fashion to the past few mornings, the day kicks off with patchy fog. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to become too much of a concern for those traveling during the morning commute. A warm front sitting over northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin is expected to lift northward as the day progresses.

This will help change or tilt our surface winds to the south and southwest for the afternoon. That, along with a mix of clouds and sun will bring temperatures up by a few degrees, with most landing in the lower 80s. We keep some of those clouds for the overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the low 60s.

Gradually Warming Up:

With the boundary remaining to our north over the upcoming weekend, expect highs to remain above-average during this time. An upper-level disturbance sliding in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a chance for a few storms. The latest from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the “highest” threat for severe storms over Iowa on Saturday, shifting eastward into our neck of the woods by Sunday.

While the threat remains low, it’s still something to watch if you have late-weekend plans. Temperatures from there cool down a smidge as we see a brief stint of northerly to northeasterly winds. But back towards the mid 80 as we jump into next Tuesday and Wednesday!