The first full day of autumn is here. Temperatures are definitely going to feel fall-like as we’ll be in the lower 70s, typical for this time of year.

Showers and a few thunderstorms, which would be non-severe, will move in by mid to late morning. Scattered showers continue through Sunday off and on, there will be pockets of heavy rain and possibly even some lightning and thunder. Winds will also increase with this system, expect gusts up to around 15-20 maybe even areas that reach 25 mph. Isolated to scattered showers continue Sunday night.

We don’t look to break the active pattern at least until mid to late week but this will be good for our drought monitor with a few changes possibly to be made with the update Thursday and our rainfall deficit not only for September but the year too. Right now, the month of September is about an inch under where we should be. We’ve measured 1.90″ September 2023, but we should be at 2.91″.

The lower 70s will continue for some time. As we head into the end of the work week and next weekend it’s likely we will see temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s, possibly even as warm as the lower 80s. Our temperature pattern for the end of September and start of October does look like it will be warmer.