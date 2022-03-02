For the third day in a row the high temperature reached 50 degrees or higher, with Wednesday’s high topping 58 degrees. This was roughly twenty degrees above average; upper 30s is average for the beginning of March. But those warm numbers will drop back through the evening as a cold front moves in from the north. Already temperatures across southern Wisconsin have fallen through the low 40s.

As the cold front pushes south a few scattered light showers are possible through 8pm/9pm. After that, temperatures will continue their fall down into the low 20s for the start of Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon are only expected to reach the mid 30s, but will rise into the low 40s Friday. We’ll see the temperatures rise once again heading into the weekend, reaching the low 60s for Saturday afternoon. Long range outlooks, however, are favoring a higher probability for below average temperatures that would take us through mid-March. As for precipitation, outlooks are also favoring a slightly higher probability for above average precipitation. This could mean more snow potential, but that will depend on overall temperatures during that time.