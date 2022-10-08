It’s a very chilly start to the morning across the Stateline with temperatures near or even a few degrees below freezing level. Make sure to bundle up before heading out.

Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Rock, Green, and Walworth Counties in the Stateline are under a Freeze Warning until 8am while Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties are under it until 9am.

Temperatures will stay below normal today but at least it will be comparable to yesterday’s high of 55 degrees. Saturday, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies again. Saturday night, temperatures will fall once again but not as bad as this morning, tonight we will remain in the upper 30s for most areas with a few clouds increasing through the night. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with temperatures rising back to near normal in the mid 60s with more sunshine in the forecast.

Winds will be a little bit of a factor Saturday with gusts between 20-25mph. Saturday night winds will still be around 15mph. Sunday will be slightly less windy with gusts around 15mph. We could see a few places a little bit higher than this though.

We hold on to a dry pattern across the Stateline at least until Tuesday. Our next system will bring us a few showers early to mid week before we dry out and cool down again for the following weekend.

Enjoy the warmer weather Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while we have it. There will be a brief return to warmth before cooler temperatures settle in once again for the latter half of the work week and into next weekend.