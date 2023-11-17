Windy Thursdays:

There’s been plenty of gusty winds to go around during the month of November.

Taking a quick peek at the month’s first 16 days, 5 of them have come in with a peak wind at or above 30 mph. 3 of those 5 occurred on a Thursday.

A cold front sliding through this morning will make for a breezy end to the work week. But fortunately, winds won’t be as strong as yesterday.

Much Cooler Friday:

With the passage of this morning’s cold front, this week’s 60° weather comes to a close. Cloud cover will accompany the front as well as the chance for an early-morning sprinkle/shower.

Around or shortly after sunrise, clouds will rapidly decrease, resulting in plenty of afternoon sun. However, left behind by this morning’s frontal passage will be a chilly northwest wind, which will hold highs in the upper 40s.

Expect skies to remain quiet overnight, with lows falling into the 20s.

Dry Weekend:

Saturday features just as much sunshine. However, the difference-maker will be the direction in which our winds will be blowing. With a high pressure system sliding into central Illinois, winds locally will turn to the west-southwest.

This will help bring afternoon highs up a few degrees, with most peaking the low 50s. Temperatures remain in that range for Sunday afternoon!