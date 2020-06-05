Temperatures Reach 90 Degrees for the Second Time During the First Week of June

Temperatures warmed back into the upper 80s across much of the Stateline, hitting the 90 degree mark in a few cities. This is the second time the high temperature has reached 90 degrees in Rockford this week (first week of June). The morning started off quite muggy with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but a northwest breeze during the afternoon brought those dew point temperatures down into the 50s by late afternoon. This helped to eliminate some of the humidity from earlier in the day.

Overnight lows will only dip into the mid and upper 60s as moisture slowly increases during the overnight. The increase in moisture is a result of thunderstorms that have developed in eastern Iowa, slowly moving east Thursday evening. Most of the storms have been weakening as they’ve approached the Mississippi River, but a few isolated storms will sneak through with an weak upper level disturbance overnight. We’ll hang on to the chance for a few thunderstorms Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring temperatures down into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday, and giving the Stateline a break from some for the humidity.