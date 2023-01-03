Temperatures Tuesday afternoon didn’t quite make it to the 50-degree mark thanks to a warm front that stalled just south of the Stateline. Highs across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin remain in upper 30s and low to mid 40s, while the 50s and 60s were reached south of the warm front.

The area has also been stuck in a thick fog for most of the afternoon as visibility has remained close to zero at times.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for all of northern Illinois and south-central Wisconsin until late Tuesday night. Visibility will begin to improve once a cold front moves through, which looks to be after Midnight. Some improvement has already been achieved to the southwest, in Whiteside, Lee and Carroll counties as the Dense Fog Advisory has been canceled.

Temperatures will hold pretty steady through the evening but then drop into the low 30s once the cold front comes through. Areas of drizzle and then snow flurries/showers will develop Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.