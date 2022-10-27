More Sunshine Ahead:

After a few cloudy days, the Stateline was able to enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine on Wednesday. Despite a northwest wind in place, temperatures still managed to peak around seasonable levels. More of the same is on tap for our “Friday Eve”, with a gradual warm-up occurring into the weekend. Thursday kicks off with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Chilly enough for not only that thick winter coat but also for the development of frost. The same area of high pressure that brought the vast amount of sun yesterday will be positioned to our east, resulting in a wind shift to the southeast. This slightly warmer wind, along with filtered sunshine, will bring our high temperatures up a few degrees, with most landing in the upper 50s.

This tranquil weather pattern last into Friday and Saturday, with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 60s. All in all, a pleasant stretch to kick off the Halloween weekend. As we’ve been hinting at however for the past few days, a weak storm system lifting in from the southern plains will bring a bit more cloud cover to the area Sunday. With the cloud cover will be just enough moisture for a passing shower or two late Sunday into the early stages of Halloween.

Daylight Saving Time:

Fortunately, the shower chance for Monday comes to a closer pretty early, with skies turning partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs look to remain in the lower 60s Temperatures by the time trick-or-treating begins will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, so may need an extra layer. Not only is the Halloween fast approaching, but also the time in which we turn back the clocks is coming up quick. Yes folks. You heard me correctly.

The countdown in which daylight saving time comes to an end is down to 10 days. When that happens, our sunset times will fall back an hour, landing closer to 4:30 by mid-November. Sunset times don’t start getting later until the day after the Winter Solstice.