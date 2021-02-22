Temperatures remain mild Monday night as low pressure slides north

Temperatures Monday afternoon soared into the mid and upper 30s, with a few low 40s not too far away. While this isn’t too far from our ‘average’ temperature for the 22nd of February, it was a vast improvement from where we were over the last couple of weeks.

A rather strong southerly wind throughout much of the day really helped to give temperatures the boost this afternoon, despite the extensive snow cover that is currently still on the ground. The snowpack will continue to dwindle away as the warmth continues this week. This means more slush during the afternoon, but a little more ice at night as temperatures fall below freezing. For Monday night, however, temperatures will remain in the low 30s.

Cloud cover will stick around through the first half of the night as a cold front nears from the northwest. Along that front a few light rain showers have developed on radar and are currently moving into eastern Iowa. The air mass they are moving into is a little more dry, and there has been somewhat of a decreasing trend in coverage over the last hour or so. Having said that, there still remains a chance for an isolated sprinkle or light shower through Midnight, with clearing skies then expected by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip a little behind the cold front by morning but overnight lows will likely still remain in the low 30s.