Temperatures remain well below average for the month of February

The month of February has been a rather harsh month, spending most of the time with temperatures well below normal. We will continue the rebound, however, as temperatures warm through the end of the month (through the weekend), but the month as a whole will end up below average.

Our average monthly temperature, to date, sits only at 11.8 degrees. That’s a little over 13 degrees below average! But if we look at both January and December, those months finished with above average temperatures. So even though February has been a cold month, the winter months of December, January and February (Meteorological Winter) will likely end up above average when compared to the seasonal average.

It looks like that warming trend will continue into the month of March, and possibility throughout Meteorological Spring. Highs over the weekend will warm into the low 40s, following a brief round of a rain/snow mix Friday night and early Saturday. A cold front coming through Sunday night will likely bring temperatures back down for Monday, but it looks like the warm pattern will continue into next week. The Spring Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center highlights most of the Southwest as having a higher probability for above average temperatures during the Spring, with a slightly lower chance (but still elevated) for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin for an above average Spring season.

A higher probability exists for below average precipitation over the Southwest, with a slightly higher probability for above average precipitation over the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley. This type of outlook tends to favor more of a La Niña pattern, which is what we are currently in. While the warmth will be nice come spring flooding, an above average precipitation trend could delay getting out into the fields.