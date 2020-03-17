Temperatures Rise Mid-Week, Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

Clouds, drizzle and even light snow filled the skies Monday afternoon and evening. Cloud cover and even a couple light showers will continue through the night, but skies are expected to clear as high pressure moves in Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the upper 40s, to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be a dry and pleasant day, but rain returns during the day Wednesday and Thursday as a fairly active jet stream moves overhead by the middle to end of the week. The cold front that moves through Monday night will stall to the south during the afternoon Tuesday, slowly lifting back north Wednesday. Copious amounts of moisture will be pulled to the north beginning Wednesday morning leading to widespread rainfall through the afternoon. By Wednesday evening, most of the widespread rain will be coming to an end with cloudy skies and a few light rain showers through Thursday morning.

Rain showers will once again develop during the day Thursday as the warm front and an area of low pressure move closer to northern Illinois. The overall track of the low and how far north the warm front lifts past the Stateline will determine just how warm temperatures get Thursday afternoon, with highs possibly reaching 60 degrees as far north as southern Wisconsin. While it’s not a certain, thunderstorms could also be possible during the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area highlighted in the ‘general thunderstorm’ risk for the afternoon. But, if we get enough warm air and have just enough instability present it’s possible that a strong thunderstorm, or two, develops close to the Stateline. A better chance for that may reside just to the south across central Illinois.

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday, especially if the low pressure system moves directly overhead. A cold front Thursday night will bring a much cooler air mass into the Midwest for Friday. Cloud cover will gradually clear during the day with temperatures quickly falling Friday afternoon.