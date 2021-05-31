Temperatures soar as Meteorological Summer begins; Rain chances remain low

Temperatures were slow to climb Memorial Day as cloud cover remained fairly thick across the Stateline. Showers to the south had a hard time reaching northern Illinois thanks to plenty of dry air in both the low and mid levels of the atmosphere. Temperatures did warm into the upper 60s and low 70s as skies turned partly cloudy late in the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms along a cold front across the Midwest are moving southeast, but will weaken and fizzle out before reaching the Stateline. This means a dry night for most with temperatures remaining comfortable in the low 50s. Patchy fog could be possible early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, June 1st, is the beginning of Meteorological Summer and consists of the three month period of June, July and August. It’s climatologically the hottest three months out of the year; temperatures by the end of the week will definitely feel more summer-like.

After a few days with highs near average – mid and upper 70s – temperatures will climb quickly through the 80s late week, warming to near 90 degrees by the upcoming weekend. The long range outlook that takes us through the first two weeks of June favors a higher probability for above average temperatures, but a near average to slightly below average chance for precipitation.

While there are rain showers in the forecast for Wednesday, and likely isolated shower/storm chance for the weekend, the more measurable and much needed rain will set up mostly to our south through the end of the week. This pattern could continue into the second week of June.