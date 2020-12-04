Temperatures take a little dip heading into the weekend

Temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the low 40s area wide, once again warming above average. We did see a few more clouds from time to time, especially during the first half of the day but the sun did shine bright for the rest of the afternoon.

Breezy westerly winds will continue into Friday morning keeping lows in the mid 20s. A cold front from a quick moving clipper system will sweep down from the North Friday afternoon, bringing with it a bit more cloud cover. While we will see more clouds our skies remain precipitation free. Highs on Friday will warm into the low 40s.

High pressure quickly builds in following the cold front Friday night and during the first half of the day Saturday. Winds will shift around to the northeast which will limit highs in the upper 30s, to near 40 degrees, Saturday afternoon. Another quick moving clipper system will move in from the North late Saturday evening, passing very close to the Stateline Sunday. This system will have a little more moisture with it as it passes through the Great Lakes which could lead to a few more flurries, or even a brief window of very light snow, during the morning and afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid and upper 30s, still fairly seasonable but slightly cooler than what we’ve felt leading up to the weekend. Clouds will stick around into the start of next week with highs on Monday staying in the upper 30s.