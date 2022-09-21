Changing Seasons:

Well, it took a while but 90-degree weather finally made it’s way back to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Officially, Rockford registered a high of 90-degrees Tuesday afternoon, marking the warmest day in a month and a half. But just as quick as we were to crank up the heat, a strong cold front sweeping through will help bring big changes for the days to come.

Ahead of this cold front, we can expect a warm and muggy start. Temperatures as you walk out the door this morning will be sitting in the lower 70s. Partial sunshine early on should give way to more cloud cover as we approach mid-day. Along with the increase in cloud cover does come the opportunity for a stray sprinkle or light rain shower during the afternoon. As for temperatures, we’ll expect them to peak in the early to mid afternoon hours in the mid to upper 70s.

Late-Week Chill:

Models continued to cool low-level temperatures overnight into Thursday, allowing overnight lows to fall into the upper 40s. So, it’s safe to say that it will be time to break out that extra layer or two on if you plan to leave early Thursday. Despite there being mixed sunshine from start to finish Thursday, a cool northerly breeze will result in the coolest day since mid to late May.

Expect highs to be limited to the low 60s for Friday as well. However, warmer flow moving in over the weekend will help bring temperatures back near late-September standards. The one thing we’ll have to keep an eye on is a pair of cold fronts during the Sunday-Monday time frame. This looks to quickly bring an end this weekend’s climb in temperatures as highs look to fall back into the 60s early next week.