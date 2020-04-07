Temperatures Tumble Following Early April Spring Warmth

High temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the upper 50s and low 60s across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms developed Monday afternoon, with only a few lightly scattered showers Monday evening. Temperatures will continue to warm Tuesday following the passage of a warm front Tuesday morning, pushing highs into the low 70s by the afternoon.

The first of two cold fronts is set to arrive Tuesday evening bringing with it the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two during the evening. However, the timing of the cold front – moving through during the evening – doesn’t favor too high of a threat for significant thunderstorm coverage during that time. Even though the cold front comes through, temperatures will still warm into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. A second, and stronger cold front, is set to arrive Wednesday evening pulling down a much cooler air mass through the end of the week. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday evening as the front moves through.

Strong northwest winds Thursday will hold temperatures in the 40s for highs not only Thursday, but likely Friday afternoon too. Another storm system moving in for the weekend will briefly bring temperatures back into the 50s, but still a little below average, Saturday before yet another cold front comes in Easter Sunday. The overall trend past Easter looks to favor a higher probability for below average temperatures through the middle of the month.