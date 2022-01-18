Temperatures tumble following Tuesday’s warmth

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s, reaching 41 degrees in Rockford. That’s the fourth time this month that the high temperature has reached 40 degrees, or higher. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will feel anything but warm as temperatures quickly tumble through the morning and afternoon following a powerful cold front Tuesday night.

South winds will continue Tuesday evening holding temperatures in the 30s through at least midnight. After midnight a strong cold front will move through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, causing temperatures to quickly fall through Wednesday morning. Those temperatures will drop into the mid teens just before sunrise, settling into the low teens by the afternoon.

A strong pressure gradient between high pressure moving into the northern Plains and the departing low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will cause northwest winds to gust near 30 mph at times Wednesday afternoon. Along with tumbling temperatures, wind chills will also come crashing down Wednesday morning, falling below zero and dropping even further by the afternoon. Wind chills Thursday morning could fall as low as -20 degrees in some locations as a breeze continues from the northwest. By Thursday afternoon high pressure will be moving closer to the Stateline causing winds to become light before shifting around to the south late Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will remain in the low to mid teens, despite the sunshine for most of the afternoon.

Temperatures on Friday will remain below average but should rise close to 20 degrees (if not low 20s) as winds increase slightly from the southwest. Another cold front moving across the Great Lakes Saturday will bring a chance for a few light snow showers towards the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will briefly rebound into the mid 20s.