Temperatures tumble Friday morning

Temperatures are currently in the low 70s for some Thursday evening and are expected to remain pretty mild through the early overnight. But after Midnight, a strong cold front will move through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, shifting east by daybreak Friday. Temperatures behind the front drop off rather quickly down into the 40s and 30s across much of Iowa. As our winds shift around to the northwest that colder air will funnel into the area with temperatures falling into the 40s by morning.

The continued wind from the northwest during much of the afternoon will hold temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will increase from the northwest behind the front, gusting to around 25-30 mph and could push the wind chill down into the 30s for much of the afternoon. High pressure will then move in Friday night with temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees for the start of Saturday.