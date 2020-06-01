Temperatures Warm as Meteorological Summer Begins

Temperatures were near picture perfect for the last weekend of May, and the end of Meteorological Spring, warming into the low to mid 70s. The sun will set Sunday evening with a gradual increase in cloud cover from the west, but dry skies. Temperatures overnight won’t be quite as cool as a warmer air mass moves in, holding lows in the low to mid 50s. Monday is the beginning of Meteorological Summer, the three month period of June, July and August, and climatologically our hottest three months out of the year.

Monday will be a slightly warmer day, but also filled with a little more cloud cover. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by mid to late morning as a few light showers move in mid-day and highs warm into the mid 70s. Following a warm front Monday evening, temperatures will warm quickly through the night into Tuesday. Heat and humidity will be on the rise Tuesday with highs warming near 90 degrees, but the heat index warming into the mid 90s.

Thunderstorms will be likely across the Upper Midwest Tuesday late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the north. Much of the day Tuesday will be dry, but humid, in northern Illinois with the chance for storms increasing late Tuesday evening and overnight. Depending on how strong storms are to the north during the day, we could see a few stronger storms overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. The cold front will settle just to the south Wednesday keeping the chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon. Isolated storms will also be possible through the end of the week with highs in the low 80s.