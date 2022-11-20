There have been plenty of chills throughout the Midwest over the last several days as high temperatures fell 20 degrees, or lower, below average! Friday and Saturday high temperatures failed to reach 30 degrees, with wind chills that were stuck in the teens and single digits. Temperatures Sunday afternoon reached the mid 30s, still below average but quite a bit warmer than the past several days.

The warming trend will continue as the strong ridge of over Alaska, which pushed an unseasonably cold air mass down across the lower 48, breaks down. This will turn winds within the jet stream a little more zonal – or from west to east – allowing a milder, Pacific air mass to move across the Midwest.

Highs on Monday will reach the low 40s, with the middle to upper 40s expected Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s possible that some areas Wednesday could reach the low 50s. Temperatures for Thanksgiving Day could also warm into the low 50s, but that will depend on the timing of a cold front. If the front comes through earlier highs Thursday may only warm to the low 40s. Temperatures will briefly dip to the upper 30s/low 40s for Friday, but warm again into the middle to upper 40s by the weekend.