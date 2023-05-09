High temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s, reaching 72 degrees in Rockford. Sun-filled skies earlier in the day did fade to a little more cloud cover late in the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms continue well west of the Mississippi River. High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep us dry the next few days, but rain chances return as early as Thursday night and will continue through Mother’s Day weekend.

Winds remain light Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the mid/upper 40s. As the sun comes up Wednesday temperatures should be quick to warm, rising into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm even further Thursday, nearing 80 degrees, but cloud cover will be on the increase Thursday night. This will be ahead of a series of storm systems that’ll impact the Midwest through the weekend.

Showers may return late Thursday night as low pressure lifts closer to the Stateline. Depending on the exact placement of the low, and associated warm front, we could see several waves of rain move through during the day Friday. Saturday may feature more dry hours, but thunderstorms are possible with the heating of the day during the afternoon and evening. We may have to watch for a strong storm or two.

Another low moving in on Mother’s Day could give us some afternoon rain and thunder with temperatures in the upper 60s. It’ll remain a somewhat active weekend, but there should be some dry time to be able to enjoy the outdoors.