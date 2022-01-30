Temperatures warm for the end of January, beginning of February

The warming trend from the weekend will continue into Monday as high temperatures reach the low 30s by late afternoon, remaining in the low to mid 30s through Tuesday morning. A shift in the wind direction to the South will help push a slightly warmer air mass into the Stateline Monday, and briefly Tuesday, before temperatures tumble back down by the middle to end of the week.

Cloud cover from Sunday evening may thin a little overnight allowing some areas of patchy fog to develop. With temperatures dipping into the teens early Monday, patchy freezing fog may be possible – but isn’t expected to be widespread. High pressure will shift to the east Monday, turning winds more from the South during the afternoon and evening. This will help bring high temperatures into the low 30s during the afternoon, with temperatures remaining in the 30s through much of Monday night. The very warm start Tuesday will help temperatures reach 40 degrees before a cold front comes through mid-day.

Winds will turn breezy for a time Monday into Tuesday as the low level jet increases, helping transport more moisture into the Stateline. The increase in moisture will lead to a few isolated showers during the first half of the day Tuesday before a cold front passes through. Increasing winds behind the cold front will bring in a colder air mass which will settle in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will then fall into the teens to low 20s to round out the week, warming back near 30 degrees for the first weekend of February.