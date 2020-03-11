Temperatures Warm Thursday As Rain Moves In

Extensive cloud cover Wednesday afternoon held temperatures area wide in the mid and upper 40s. Skies will remain cloudy through much of Wednesday evening, turning partly cloudy during the overnight. Southwest winds will increase during the morning Thursday, gusting to 25-30mph during the afternoon. Cloud cover will also be on the increase, but temperatures should still be able to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A strong cold front will move in from the northwest during the evening Thursday. Ahead of the front, a few light showers will be possible during the early afternoon. By late afternoon, a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop along the front, moving through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The rain Thursday will not be as heavy, or last as long, as the soaking rain on Monday, with most totals remaining around a quarter of an inch by Thursday evening.

The rain will come to an end from west to east between 6pm and 9pm Thursday. Drier air arriving behind the front will quickly turn skies partly cloudy by Friday morning. We should see plenty of sunshine Friday with highs back in the mid 40s.