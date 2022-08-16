Temperatures were pretty similar Tuesday to the start of the work week with Stateline areas making it into the mid to upper 70s and a few places at 80 degrees. The average for mid-August in Rockford is 82 degrees so temperatures once again fell below that today.

Dew points are a little bit lower in areas like Monroe, Janesville, and Rockford early Tuesday afternoon making it feel much better out there. Dew points are in the lower 60s in other areas so humidity is a little bit of a factor in some areas, but overall much more comfortable compared to yesterday.

Mostly clear conditions overnight will allow temperatures to fall once again into the mid to upper 50s. It will be a cool and comfortable night with patchy fog in areas overnight. Wednesday temperatures will warm up a few degrees more than the other days this week into the lower 80s for most. Rockford is forecast to make it up to 81 degrees. Mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds are once again in the forecast for Wednesday.

A few afternoon clouds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday so a few stray showers are possible but best rain chances will continue to hold off until Friday. Friday and Saturday could get busy with the potential for a few storms as well.

Winds will be between 5-10mph Tuesday night with them calming down towards daybreak which will allow some fog to continue to form. We hold on to a northeasterly flow for the most part across the Stateline over the next few days which is a reason why we are seeing below normal temperatures. Wednesday winds could gust up to 15mph.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will still be right near normal in the lower 80s. However, once a cold front passes that will bring us decent rain chances, temperatures cool down again. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s only in most areas.