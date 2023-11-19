Clouds will continue to increase through Sunday evening, but skies are expected to remain dry. Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the mid-50s ahead of the cloud cover but have now cooled into the upper 40s. We’ll briefly see temperatures dip into the upper 30s before rising slightly Monday morning.

Rain showers across the Plains Sunday evening will continue to move east towards the Great Lakes but will be greeted by plenty of dry air. This should keep skies through Monday afternoon mostly dry. Increasing east winds, however, will make it feel a little cooler than the last couple of days with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. A few spotty showers will be likely Monday afternoon after 3pm, but a steadier rain is expected late Monday evening and night as low pressure moves into southern Indiana. Early Tuesday morning the rain may mix in with a few snowflakes across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, but no accumulations are expected. Rainfall totals will range from around a quarter of an inch across northwest Illinois, up to half an inch over parts of McHenry and DeKalb counties.

Drier air behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon will bring an end to any precipitation, but northwest winds are expected to increase during that time. Highs Tuesday will warm into the mid-40s.

Temperatures through the Thanksgiving holiday have been trending warmer the last few days, with highs now likely to warm into the low to mid 40s – which is right where we should be this time of year. High pressure will keep afternoon skies dry and sunny, with overnight skies dry and cool. A cold front Thanksgiving Day will come through dry, bringing temperatures down slightly into the following weekend. A mix of rain and snow will be likely late Friday in central Illinois, with a few showers further south. Right now, it appears our weather locally will be dry, but we’ll need to monitor for any shift of the precipitation to the north. Highs through the weekend after Thanksgiving will remain in the 30s.