Temperatures are once again in the upper 40s in a few locations like Rockford as well as Janesville this morning while most other Stateline cities are waking up to the lower to mid 50s. Temperatures will warm passed the lower 70s we were at yesterday, right near the 80-degree mark. Clouds will continue to clear throughout the day with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds will be a little bit more of a factor Tuesday with gusts around 15-20 mph, a few areas could reach gusts around 25 mph. Tuesday night temperatures will fall to about five degrees below normal into the mid 40s.

Wednesday temperatures return to the 70-degree mark, cooler than what we will see this afternoon but still a nice day with sun filled skies. We will continue the dry pattern a few more days before shower and thunderstorm chances return by Thursday night/Friday.

By Thursday temperatures will warm further, into the mid 70s, back to slightly above normal but for Friday and Saturday we fall back to the 70-degree mark. Overall though this upcoming weekend looks better than last weekend. Temperatures will be back into the mid 70s by Sunday.