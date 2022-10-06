Here Comes The Chill:

Clouds were rather quick to increase Wednesday evening as the first of two cold fronts entered the northern half of Illinois. While this didn’t have much in the way of cool Canadian air, this did bring in a round of scattered light showers to the area. With that storm system now sitting to our south, we now await the secondary and stronger cold front that resides to our north. This one having a more fall-like punch with it as it barrels through, potentially bringing another round of scattered showers, quickly followed by a temperature plunge.

Windy Thursday:

Forecast models bring in said cold front around or shortly after mid-day. Post-frontal passage, winds are expected to increase, gusting up to 25-35 mph at times between 3PM and 8PM. It’s this gusty and chilly wind out of the north and northwest that will help filter in the coldest air of the season.

Highs today will peak in the mid to upper 60s, then quickly dropping into the 50s come dinnertime. With skies gradually clearing overnight, this will set the stage for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s come Friday morning. Despite sunshine being in the forecast from start to finish Friday, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s with a northerly breeze remaining in place.

Frosty Nights Ahead:

With a strong area high pressure sliding into the western Great Lakes Friday night, conditions will be rather favorable for temperatures to rapidly drop. By the time we wake up Saturday morning, a few spots may be waking up in the upper 20s.

This will more than likely result in our first fall freeze of the season. To prepare, make sure to cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation before heading to bed Friday evening/night. Now, experiencing our first freeze this point in the year isn’t too uncommon. In fact, our first scheduled freeze would come two days ahead of the historical average date in which northern Illinois sees it’s first freeze. Patchy frost will again be possibly into Sunday morning before overnight lows climb back in the 40s by the time we’re jumping into next week.