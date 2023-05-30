Temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are anticipated today, we will still see a decent amount of sunshine. Wind gusts will be around 15 mph this afternoon. Tuesday night temperature are also going to stay very mild, in the lower to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

With a hot stretch making a return for the first time this year across the Stateline, ensuring heat safety is very important. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in shade, minimize sun exposure, and wear light clothing.

We’re will continue with the hot stretch where temperatures the next several days will be in the upper 80s/lower 90s across the Stateline. Even into the weekend it looks like the heat will take us through the first half likely. By Sunday temperatures could start to cool down a bit, but it’s likely that we will still be in the mid to upper 80s. By Monday, possibly a bit cooler.

Our pattern could eventually flip flop. The first week of June obviously will be warm but by the end of the first week and as we dip into the second week of June, models are showing possibly a change in pattern where temperatures could be a little bit below normal.