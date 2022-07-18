We had a comfortable weekend overall, but that did not carry into our work week as temperatures reached the upper 80s in most areas across the Stateline Monday afternoon. Heat index readings were a few degrees warmer than actual air temperatures. There are heat advisories out across the great plains, so this is something to watch as the heat building up continues to spill across our area. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer compared to what we started our morning off with today, we’ll be in the upper 60s.

Dew points are in the mid to upper 60s and even a few areas reaching the lower 70s. This trend will also continue for the days to come, with dew point temperatures staying on the higher end. The humidity is definitely going to be a factor this week as well.

Winds Monday afternoon and night will gust up to 15mph. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windier days out of the next few. Gusts Tuesday afternoon, evening, and overnight into Wednesday will be between 25-30mph at times.

Luckily we finally have some sunshine that returned to our skies after thick cloud cover remained in place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for most. This trend will continue most days this work week. The next chance of rain for some will come Tuesday. This system does not look impressive for us and very little rainfall amounts can be expected, in fact, most areas across the Stateline will not see any showers tomorrow evening and night. Better chances for rain and severe weather will fall north of the Stateline. The Storm Prediction Center removed much of the area that was originally under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for Tuesday. Now, only Southern Wisconsin is included in the marginal risk. The slight risk also got pushed a little bit further north. The next chance of rain would be as we head into the weekend.

The hot trend is going to continue for the entire work week and even into the weekend with daytime highs right around the 90 degree mark each day. Focus on taking frequent breaks in the shade if you work long hours outdoors, or go inside in air conditioning if you can. Wear lighter shades of clothing, use sunscreen, and most importantly drink plenty of water. This is very important to keep in mind as temperatures will remain in the upper 80s/lower 90s for the next several days.