Thursday marks three days in a row we’ve had record-breaking temperatures. We are going to get very close to either tying or breaking our record high Friday as well. Expect hot and humid conditions the remainder of Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will get back to a normal pattern as we head into Sunday. Daytime highs will be right around the 70 degree mark most days next week, so if you don’t like the July-like heat, enjoy the days to come.

Our previous record on May 12th was 87 degrees set back in 2011, today’s high of 92 beat that. Be sure to take breaks indoors or at least in the shade if you have to be out and about and make sure to stay hydrated as the dangerous heat wave continues one more day before “cooling” down a little bit on Saturday.

There is a heat advisory for Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, and Jo-Daviess Counties until 9pm but the heat is affecting everyone Stateline-wide yet again today. Heat index values will surge past the 100-degree mark in some areas Thursday afternoon and evening.



Dew points are in the upper 60s/lower 70s making it feel very muggy outside again. Luckily winds will help mix things around Thursday. Winds will be between 10-20mph Wednesday evening, at times reaching as high as 25mph with gusts up to 35mph.

A few very isolated showers could move in during peak heating of the day again today but we are not anticipating any severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center highlights areas just northwest of the Stateline.

However, the SPC’s Day 2 Outlook has east areas under a slight risk (level two out of five) of seeing severe weather. They did push this back yet again, as these storms that develop ahead of a cold front, they will weaken as they travel further into the area which is why the remainder of the area is only under a marginal risk (level one out of five).

Timing on this will be during the late afternoon early evening hours (4-5pm) and then threats cut off by about 10pm. Smaller hail, gusty winds, thunder and downpours will be our concerns.

The SPC also has the entire Stateline under a marginal risk for Saturday though they are targeting areas southwest of us for best chances of severe weather. Make sure you stay weather aware the next few days with the chance of a few storms in the forecast.