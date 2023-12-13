Temperatures are very chilly this morning. The good news is winds are much lighter than yesterday so there is no wind chill currently. Actual air temperatures are down to the teens in a few locations including Rockford which actually was one of the coolest temperatures this morning. We fell to 16 degrees at the airport.

The reason behind our cooler temperatures this morning has a lot to do with clear skies. Although we did have mostly cloudy skies late at night, clouds were quick to clear out early this morning. When we have clear skies, solar radiation escapes further into space and that creates cooler temperatures.

Out of the last four days three were above normal. Yesterday we made it up to 36 degrees which was a degree above normal. Today we will make a run for the 40s but most of us will stay in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday and Friday a few locations could push 50 degrees, likely going to be in the mid to upper 40s both days. Warmer air sticks around for some time, even as we head into the Christmas Holiday.