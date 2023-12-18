Wind gusts Monday morning and afternoon reached 45 mph at times, pushing wind chills down into the teens for most of the day. Temperatures dropped from the 30s just before sunrise down into the 20s for most of the afternoon.

Wind speeds will begin to subside with the arrival of high-pressure Monday night. This will help ease the wind chill but with temperatures falling into the teens overnight, wind chills Tuesday morning will drop into the single digits. Southwest winds will increase Tuesday but won’t be quite as strong as what they were Monday. Gusts Tuesday afternoon will reach 25 mph with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

So, why all the wind Monday? Wind is caused by a difference in pressure as the atmosphere tries to balance itself out. The stronger, or lower, the pressure system the stronger the wind will be. There is currently a strong low-pressure system moving up the East Coast and has been bringing flooding rain and strong winds from the Mid-Atlantic up through the Northeast. Across the Plains, strong high pressure has moved down from Canada. The difference in pressure between those two systems, along with a strengthening jet stream aloft, caused our surface winds to gust as high as they did.

As high pressure slides closer to the Stateline and the low moves further away, the wind will begin to ease throughout the evening.

However, the wind picks back Tuesday but won’t be quite as strong as what it was Monday morning and afternoon.